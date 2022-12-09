Canadian Pacific Holiday Train back after two-year hiatus

(WHSV)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning this holiday season, making it its first cross-continent tour in three years. It will make stops in south central Wisconsin this weekend.

The train will raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the Canadian Pacific network, according to a media release. During 2020 and 2021, the Holiday Train held virtual concerts in place of in-person stops.

The 2022 tour started on Nov. 23 with the Holiday Train’s first-ever shows in Maine.

Here are a list of local stops around the area. For the full schedule, click HERE.

December 9, 2022

StationAddressArrivalEvent Time
WatertownBrandt Quirk Park parking lot (ball diamond) adjacent to CP tracks7:50 p.m.8 - 8:30 p.m.
ColumbusAmtrak Depot, 395 N. Ludington St.9:05 p.m.9:15 - 9:45 p.m.

December 10, 2022

StationAddressArrivalEvent Time
PortageCP yard adjacent to Averbeck Street1:15 p.m.1:15 - 1:45 p.m.
Wisconsin DellsAmtrak Depot, 100 La Crosse St.2:30 p.m.2:45 - 3:15 p.m.
MaustonDivision Street railway crossing4:00 p.m.4:15 - 4:40 p.m.
TomahAmtrak Depot, 205 N. Superior Ave.5:25 p.m.5:30 - 6:00 p.m.

Holiday Train shows are free to attend. Canadian Pacific asks anyone who attends to bring cash or non-perishable food donations if they are able to.

Local food banks will set up collection stations at each event, with all donations made staying with the local food bank to help people in need in the community, Canadian Pacific said. Because local food shelves buy food at a discount, cash donations can go further than food donations to help those in need.

According to Canadian Pacific, the Holiday Train program has raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America, since launched in 1999.

