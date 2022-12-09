City leaders confident Portage battery plant will stay open

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - City officials are confident the Energizer battery manufacturing plant in Portage will stay open, despite closing rumors.

NBC15 News looked into an anonymous tip from an employee that manufacturers at Energizer plants in Fennimore and Portage were told the future of their jobs wasn’t certain.

City of Portage Mayor Mitchel Craig and Director of Business Development Steven Sobiek heard speculation the plants could be closing from current employees, so they decided to look into the concerns.

Craig and Sobiek reached out to Energizer’s corporate office in St. Louis, Missouri, and asked if there was validity to the rumors. According to Craig and Sobiek, the battery manufacturer’s legal counsel told them the company is experiencing financial loss due to supply shortages, but there are not plans to close the Portage plant.

”I believe we were given some kind of assurance that at this particular moment and time the Portage plant is not going to close,” Mayor Craig said.

He felt relieved to know his friends and 200 other Portage Energizer employees were not going to lose their work. He said Portage plant is the only place that makes specialized batteries for hearing aids.

”That plant is very significant to our manufacturing sector as well as to the community because it has been there for 60 years providing really well paying jobs,” Sobiek said. ”I think you have to have a degree of trust. They have invested a significant amount of capital and they have done such great things, invested in the City of Portage, so there’s no reason not to trust them.”

NBC15 News reached out to Fennimore city officials to see if they knew any information in regards to their plant and have not received a response. NBC15 News also reached out to Energizer’s corporate office in St. Louis and have not received a response.

