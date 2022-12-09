Driver pronounced dead after vehicle fire in Dane Co.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office added.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating after a driver was found dead Friday in a vehicle that was on fire in Dane County.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, McFarland Police Department officers and McFarland Fire and EMS officials were called around 11:30 a.m. to the vehicle fire on Highway AB at US 51 in the Town of Dunn.

The sheriff’s office noted that the driver was the only person inside of the vehicle. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

