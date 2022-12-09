Family shares the pain of waiting as search continues for Christopher Miller

The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week.
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week.

“It’s been a lot; it’s been very, very challenging,” said Miller’s fiance, Mallory Duerst.

Saturday will mark four weeks since Miller was last seen. According to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office release last month, State Patrol attempted to pull Miller over for speeding around 2 a.m. on November 19th. Miller hit a light pole, continuing to drive on before running away on foot near interstate 90 and Avalon Road in the Janesville area.

Since then, no one has been able to locate Miller.

“It’s hard as a mom to not know, what’s going on, what happened that night, where he is, for me to go to sleep every day,” said Miller’s mother, Tammy James. “We’re hopeful that with putting a reward that someone will say, ‘Hey, we’ve seen something,’ at least that will give us some type of like ok.”

James says there is a Facebook group called Find Christopher Miller, where searches made up of family and friends are organized. The group is nearly 700 members strong and even offers a $2,000 reward for information on Miller. The family says another search is planned for Saturday.

Duerst says as more time passes, frustration, confusion, and pain builds for the family.

“It’s challenging to know whose leading the investigation, who do we call, how do we get help because there have been so many turnovers between departments since it happened,” said Duerst.

Miller is 27 years old, six feet tall, and 178 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information, call the police immediately.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

