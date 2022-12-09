Snow/rain moves in after midnight

Slick travel is expected for the morning commute

Snow tapers off Friday evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 weather team has issued a First Alert Day for Friday, as a complex winter system moves into the Midwest. A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in place for most of the region through Friday evening. Measurable snowfall is likely, and temperatures right around freezing will likely create an icy, wintry mix in some locations.

However, there are some changes in the path of this weather-maker. The newest date suggests that this system will shift a little further to our south, which means the location of where the heaviest snow is expected has also shifted.

Snow is on track to move in after midnight tonight, with the potential for some rain/wintry mixing early in the morning near the Stateline. The heaviest bands of snow will likely push through the region during the morning commute, so you will want to give yourself extra travel time. Snow will begin to taper off later in the evening.

Snow totals will range from 1-5 inches across southern Wisconsin, with the highest potential for 5 inches between Baraboo, Mineral Point, and Madison. It’s important to note that this will be heavy, wet snow. It will be difficult to shovel, so if possible try to shovel throughout the day to limit the weight of the snow you’re lifting. Icy can also form underneath this snow as it gets packed down, so be careful on driveways, sidewalks, and in parking lots.

Temperatures look to remain mild through the upcoming week, with additional precip chances.

