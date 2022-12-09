FIRST ALERT DAY TODAY - Wet, Heavy Snow Expected

A Rough Morning Commute

Snow Tapers Off This Afternoon

A Cloudy But Quiet Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 weather team has issued a First Alert Day for today, as a complex winter system moves into the Midwest. A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in place for most of the region through 6:00 this evening. Measurable snowfall is likely, and temperatures right around freezing will lead to travel issues, especially in the morning. Conditions will improve this afternoon as snow tapers off and pavement temperatures rise above freezing.

1 to 5 inches of accumulation is expected over southern Wisconsin today. (wmtv)

Wet, heavy snow is expected, mainly in the morning. (wmtv)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6:00 pm. (wmtv)

However, there have been some changes in the path of this weather-maker. The newest date suggests that this system will shift a little further to our south, which means the location of where the heaviest snow is expected has also shifted.

The rain/wintry mixing early in the morning near the State-line. The heaviest bands of snow will likely push through the region during the morning commute, so you will want to give yourself extra travel time. Snow will begin to taper off later in the evening.

Snow totals will range from 1-5 inches across southern Wisconsin, with the highest potential for 5 inches west and northwest of Madison. It’s important to note that this will be heavy, wet snow. It will be difficult to shovel, so if possible try to shovel throughout the day to limit the weight of the snow you’re lifting. Icy can also form underneath this snow as it gets packed down, so be careful on driveways, sidewalks, and in parking lots.

Temperatures look to remain mild through the upcoming week, with additional precipitation chances toward the middle of next week.

