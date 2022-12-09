FIVE Nightclub to hold free active shooter training session

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A LGBTQ+ nightclub in Madison is holding a free active shooter training session this weekend.

FIVE Nightclub explained that it was holding the training session at the request of its patrons and following recent mass shooting at Colorado Springs’ Club Q, where five people were killed and more than a dozen others were wounded.

“We are not trying to scare anyone, but we need to be prepared and make sure everyone’s safety is a priority,” FIVE Nightclub stated in an Instagram post.

The business posted a reminder about the event on Facebook Friday, saying that the session would be presented by members of the Madison Police Department. The training will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at the nightclub, located at 5 Applegate Court in Madison.

The session will educate guests on several topics, including statistics on active shooter violence, resilience/response tools and scenario discussions.

Everyone is invited to the training. More than 40 people have already signed up and the club noted that walk-ins are welcome.

FIVE Nightclub asked those interested in attending the training to email fivetickets@yahoo.com if they wanted to reserve a table.

