Grant Co. Sheriff: Two hospitalized after double-semi crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old Colorado man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving two semis Friday morning in the Township of Paris, Grant County Sheriff’s office said.

Officials said the 39-year-old was pulling a 53-foot trailer around 6 a.m. northbound on Hwy 151 near Hill Climb Road when he came upon another semi and started to pass it. The Colorado man lost control due to the slick road conditions from snow and rain and drove into the median, according to the sheriff’s office. The semi jack-knifed with the driver’s side cab facing northbound.

A 61-year-old from Watertown was driving southbound on Hwy 151 also pulling a 53-foot trailer when the northbound semi slid out in front of him. Grant Co. officials said the northbound semi went through the median right in front of the southbound semi. The Wisconsin man crashed into the driver’s side of the Colorado man’s semi-tractor because of the jack-knife incident.

The crash left both semis laid out across both southbound lanes of the road and Hwy 151 southbound remained closed for four hours as traffic was re-routed through Dickeyville while officials investigated the crash.

Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office said both semis took heavy damage. The Wisconsin man was taken to the Mercy Hospital in Dubuque for minor injuries, while the Colorado man was also taken there and transferred later to a hospital in Iowa City for life-threatening injuries.

The Grant Co. Sheriff’s office was aided by Dickeyville Fire Department, the Platteville Fire Department, Jamestown Fire Department and First Responders, Dickeyville EMS, Southwest Health EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, Guy’s Truck and Tractor, and the Grant County Highway Department.

