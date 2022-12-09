Madison homes lose power after vehicle strikes electric pole

(MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-vehicle crash caused several homes to lose power Friday morning in Madison.

At approximately 3 a.m., Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Raymond Rd. after a vehicle struck an electric pole.

Madison Gas & Electric responded to the power outages while police units controlled traffic due to the downed power lines.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing, MPD says.

