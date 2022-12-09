Man arrested after pointing gun at customer in Brodhead bar

(MGN Online)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BROADHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old man from Beloit was arrested Wednesday after he pointed a gun at another patron at a Brodhead bar earlier in the week, Broadhead Police said.

Officials said calls came in for the disturbance at 1:40 a.m. Sunday to a bar on the 1100 block of 1st Center Ave. Witnesses told police that during the disturbance the 22-year-old pointed a handgun at another man and then left the bar.

Through an investigation, Brodhead police were able to identify the Beloit man and found out that he had given the gun involved to another party. Police were able to find the gun in the City of Beloit.

Police arrested the 22-year-old and brought him to the Green County Sheriff’s Jail on charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and disorderly conduct.

Police said alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident Sunday and that no one was injured.

Brodhead Police worked alongside the Green County Sheriff’s Office, City of Beloit Police Department and the Janesville Police Department.

