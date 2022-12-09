Manitowoc school closed after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S. (Source: Rick Vetter)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc middle school is closed Friday after spiders bit a student and teacher.

Dozens of yellow sac spiders have been found at Wilson Middle School, according to a letter from Principal Cory Erlandson.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, a student in class brushed a spider off her arm, which became itchy and swollen.

“The school nurse provided medical attention and the student’s parents were called. The student went home at the normal release time since it was close to the end of the school day,” reads a letter sent to parents.

A teacher was also bitten by a spider and needed medical attention for swelling, itching, and pain.

“Yellow sac spider bites are not lethal but they can be very painful at the outset and resemble an allergic reaction, according to the Pennsylvania State University, Department of Entomology website,” reads the letter sent to parents.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the yellow sac spider.

Valley Pest Control was working to eradicate the spiders Friday.

Pest control works to eliminated yellow sac spiders at a Manitowoc school.
Pest control works to eliminated yellow sac spiders at a Manitowoc school.(WBAY)

Erlandson says school is expected to resume Monday, Dec. 12.

“We are not aware of any other students or staff being bitten; however, parents should be on the lookout for symptoms such as a red, inflamed, sometimes itchy or painful bump on the skin. The Mayo Clinic recommends seeking medical care if you have severe pain, abdominal cramping or a growing wound at the bite site; problems breathing or swallowing; or the area of the sore has spreading redness or red streaks,” Erlandson writes.

Michigan State University says yellow sac spiders are “active hunters.”

“Yellow sac spiders are ‘active hunters,’ searching for prey rather than capturing it within a web. It is during these nighttime forays that the spiders encounter humans and bite when they become trapped between a person’s skin and sheets, clothing, shoes, and the like,” reads research from MSU.

“The yellow sac spiders probably account for more human bites that any other type of spider.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison
Conant Automotive
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage

Latest News

MPD's iHeart radio toy drive on Dec. 2 collected toys for local youth.
MPD reminds Madison residents of ways to give this holiday season
Generic police lights
FIVE Nightclub to hold free active shooter training session
Snow falls on E. Washington Ave. in Madison, Wis., on Dec. 9, 2022.
Madison to plow all streets after over 5″ of snow fall
Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton warms up before playing against Nebraska in an NCAA college...
Janesville Craig alum & UW Badger Keeanu Benton enters NFL draft
BPD: Suspects claiming to work for the city help burglarize home