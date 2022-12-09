Mayor in Iowa poses partially nude for calendar

A mayor in Iowa is getting pushback after posing partially nude in a calendar for charity. (KCCI, HOT AIR BREWING, CNN)
By KCCI staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CRESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa mayor is getting some pushback over his latest campaign.

No one has a problem with the message - it’s for charity - but some people are concerned about how he is portrayed.

Hot Air Brewing wanted to add a new twist to their yearly calendar, including some dad bods of their regular customers. But Mr. November in “Father Figures” also happens to be Mr. Mayor.

“Honestly, it’s hilarious. It’s hilarious,” said Katie Davidson, owner of Hot Air Brewing.

KCCI received almost a dozen emails and news tips from people offended by the month of November: Creston’s nearly naked Mayor Gabe Carroll’s portrait posing with a baked chicken.

“That’s just weird, and being the mayor, I would not even publicize that at all,” said Bailey Niedermann, who works in Creston.

Davidson said it was just all in good fun and for a good cause. A quarter of the money raised by the calendars is going toward the Christmas Basket Fund, which distributes food to families.

“I mean, he’s got underwear on,” Davidson said. “I mean, the only thing naked is the chicken. I’m not really sure, but then again people like to get mad. So ...”

Carroll wasn’t available for an interview Wednesday but sent a statement, saying in part: “I can understand some people not getting the joke and feeling offended.

“That’s just part of life I suppose. But in the end, we’ve raised about $220 for the Christmas Basket Fund and have about 55 calendars left to sell.”

Some stand behind Carroll and said it’s a great way to support a small business.

“He’s trying to support a small-town business, and I think Gabe is a down-to-earth guy, think he’s doing a crack-up job as mayor,” said Creston resident Tom Jackson.

Hot Air Brewing said they will continue to have Carroll’s back, too.

“Gabe has been our mayor for three years, and he’s done a lot of really great, progressive work in our small town that was not doing so hot,” Davidson said.

