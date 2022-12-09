MGE approved to buy share of southern Wis. solar energy center

(Steve Salt | MG&E)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) was approved by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to purchase more solar energy and battery storage.

MGE can now purchase solar energy and battery storage from the Darien Solar Energy Center and will own 25 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and 7.5 MW of battery storage from a solar battery storage facility in Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin.

Jeff Keebler, MGE Chairman, President and CEO, said the Darien Solar Energy Center is an important step in the company’s transition to cleaner energy sources.

“MGE’s investments in cost-effective, clean energy and battery storage technology help ensure that all our customers will experience the economic and environmental benefits of our clean energy transition,” Keebler said.

The Darien Solar Energy Center in Walworth County will have up to 850,000 solar panels. It will generate enough clean energy to power about 75,000 households, and MGE’s share of the output will power about 7,500 households.

The facility is expected to be up an running by the end of 2024. MGE aims to reduce carbon emissions by at least 80% by 2030.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison
Conant Automotive
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage

Latest News

Evers’ State of the State Address to be held January 24
Boys & Girls Club of Dane County collecting toys for area youth, families
Boys & Girls Club of Dane County collecting toys for area youth, families
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office added.
Driver pronounced dead after vehicle fire in Dane Co.
Madison homes lose power after vehicle strikes electric pole
Boys & Girls Club of Dane County collecting toys for area youth, families