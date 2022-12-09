MPD arrests man suspected of stealing items from delivery truck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of stealing items from a delivery driver on Thursday was arrested by Madison Police Department officers.

Police were called around 10:45 a.m. to Luna’s Groceries, along the 2000 block of Red Arrow Trail, to investigate the theft from the delivery truck. According to an incident report, a man told police that his wallet and an iPad had been stolen.

MPD noted that the theft was recorded on surveillance video. Officers and a K-9 team worked together to track the suspect down, finding the 31-year-old in a nearby garage on Whenona Drive.

Police noted that the suspect is accused of theft and resisting. He was taken to the Dane County jail.

