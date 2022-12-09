MPD reminds Madison residents of ways to give this holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While many are rushing to take advantage of holiday shopping deals, the Madison Police Department is reminding residents that it’s the season of giving.

MPD is highlighting three supply/toy drives aimed to benefit Madison’s youth and their families, according to a blog post.

The Anana Cheer Drive, located at Milele Chikasa Anana Elementary School, is looking for donations of holiday gifts and food items. More details can be found on their Facebook page.

The Meadowood Neighborhood Center supply drive is collecting baby products, cleaning supplies, household paper products, personal hygiene and gift cards, MPD says. The Elver Park and Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center Drive is also hosting a drive this holiday season.

MPD hosted the iHeart radio toy drive on Dec. 2, were collected for local youth.

“Your generosity and kindness matters to others and I can only hope that is returned to you in this holiday season and beyond,” Captain Kelly Beckett said.

Contact Neighborhood Police Officer Lucas Hale at lhale@cityofmadison.com or Captain Beckett at kbeckett@cityofmadison.com for more information on donating to these drives.

