Sauk Prairie PD searching for construction site burglar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Prairie Police Department is asking the community to be on lookout after a burglary at a construction site Tuesday.

Officials said the thief stole several high-dollar construction tools and equipment from a construction trailer on the 2300 block of Broadway St. Police believe the suspect used bolt cutters to remove the lock from the trailer.

Using security camera footage from neighbors, police said the suspect was traveling through the area just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in a black Dodge Ram crew cab with tinted windows. The truck has a chrome gap and “Hemi” written in red on the drivers side rear quarter panel.

Officials said the vehicle was also seen driving through the neighborhood the day before the break-in, and the driver is thought to be in his mid-twenties.

Those with information about the theft are asked to contact Sauk Prairie Police Department at 608-643-2427.

