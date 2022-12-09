Sauk Prairie PD searching for construction site burglar

Sauk Prairie theft
Sauk Prairie theft(WMTV)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Prairie Police Department is asking the community to be on lookout after a burglary at a construction site Tuesday.

Officials said the thief stole several high-dollar construction tools and equipment from a construction trailer on the 2300 block of Broadway St. Police believe the suspect used bolt cutters to remove the lock from the trailer.

Using security camera footage from neighbors, police said the suspect was traveling through the area just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in a black Dodge Ram crew cab with tinted windows. The truck has a chrome gap and “Hemi” written in red on the drivers side rear quarter panel.

Officials said the vehicle was also seen driving through the neighborhood the day before the break-in, and the driver is thought to be in his mid-twenties.

Those with information about the theft are asked to contact Sauk Prairie Police Department at 608-643-2427.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison
Conant Automotive
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between...
Jim Leonhard announces departure from UW-Madison football program

Latest News

Otis Redding in front of his airplane. Photo courtesy Zelma Redding
Honoring Otis: Foundation of late singer who died in Madison nurtures aspiring musicians
City of Madison reviews public safety
City of Madison leaders discuss public safety, community initiatives
UW-Richland students delivered campus-saving petition to Board of Regents
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train back after two-year hiatus