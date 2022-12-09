Some slick roads expected tonight

Some slick roads as temperatures cool tonight

Patchy fog early Saturday morning

Isolated drizzle/mixing tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The snow has mostly wrapped up across southern Wisconsin, with totals ranging from 1-5 inches for most, isolated higher totals in Richland and Iowa counties.

However, that doesn’t mean that the travel impact is over just yet. While plows have been working to clear the roadways today, expect to still see some snow and icy conditions on rural and side roads, as well as on sidewalks and parking lots.

The heaviest band of snow set up just south of I-90. (WMTV)

We won’t cool much overnight, but as temperatures hover right around freezing, we could see any wet surfaces get icy. Still take it easy if you’re traveling tonight or early Saturday morning. Temperatures tomorrow will be back in the mid and upper 30s, with mainly overcast skies. As a weak frontal boundary moves through, a few areas of drizzle or light wintry mixing are possible, especially further north.

The clouds hold for Sunday (and really through the rest of the week) but at least we’ll stay dry. We’ll be keeping a close eye on our next system which looks to arrive midweek. This one will likely be another game of temperatures and precip type. Right now Wednesday looks to be the most impacted day.

