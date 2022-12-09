Two new high-profile projects announced in Madison

(Riley Construction)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Riley Construction announced Tuesday two new high-profile projects in Madison.

Madison Industrial Campus at 6002 Femrite Drive and Tradesman Commerce Park at 5525 Tradesman Drive are new efforts to expand Riley Construction’s footprint in Dane County.

Madison Industrial Campus is a 169,000 square-foot industrial building that will be developed in partnership with HSA Commercial Real Estate. The project includes site work for the campus and construction of a state-of-the-art, Class A industrial building with sprinkler protection.

Riley Construction will build the Tradesman Commerce Park in collaboration with Likewise Partners and The Ackerberg Group. The 131,000 square-foot space will have 16 loading docks, sprinkler and security systems, gas fitted unit heaters, high-bay LED fixtures and ample parking stalls.

Construction on both projects has begun and is expected to be completed by 2023.

