UW-Richland students delivered campus-saving petition to Board of Regents

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Richland students delivered a petition to save their campus to the Board of Regens in Madison Thursday afternoon.

The petition, which has 1,400 signatures, was delivered to UW System President Jay Rothman. It asks Governor Evers, State Senator Marklein, Assemblyman Kurtz and President Rothman to consider ideas about how the UW-Richland campus can be saved.

President Rothman sent a letter on Nov. 22 to UW-Platteville staff, asking them to develop a plan to stop in-person instruction at UW-Richland. The announcement resulted in a petition aimed to save the campus.

UW-Richland sophomore Jake Steele says their student body is small but mighty.

“We’re eager to meet with President Rothman, let him know how upset the community is, and collaborate to invest in a solution that better serves faculty and students, both present and future,” Steele said.

The campus’ student enrollment has plummeted from state budget cuts, from 373 full-time students in 2012 to around 60 in 2022.

County Board Supervisor and former faculty member of UW-Richland Linda Gentes says the campus budget has been cut 55% since 2012.

“We’ve lost our dean, most professors, our international coordinator, our continuing education program, and most damaging, our recruiter,” Gentes said.

Many of the testimonies President Rothman heard from involve UW-Richland’s strained relationship with its parent campus, UW-Platteville. Students are asking Rothman to consider shifting oversight from UW-Platteville to UW-Madison.

An online copy of the petition can be found here.

