Wisconsin beats Penn State in 5 sets in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament

(WMTV)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What a night at the UW Field House!  Wisconsin advances in 5 sets to beat Penn State 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 20-25 and 15-8.

The Badger took the first two sets, but the Nittany Lions stormed back to win the next two. Wisconsin played like their NCAA lives depended on it and pulled out the win.

“I think everyone here was treated to an unbelievable epic, gritty match. We won the first two sets and blocked a lot of balls and it can test your courage. We’ve been on the other side of that too when you’re just getting blocked a lot and the heart and toughness that Penn State had to stay in it and fight and battle to get into the fifth was a real credit to both teams. There’s so much toughness and people that were just finding ways to contribute,” Badgers Head Coach Kelly Sheffield said.  

Caroline Crawford led all-players with a career-high in blocks with the Badgers out-blocking Penn State 23-9.

The Badgers are 16-0 at home this season and will get to play one more match at the Field House when they face Pitt on Saturday night at 7 pm with the winner advancing to the Final Four in Omaha next wee.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison
Conant Automotive
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between...
Jim Leonhard announces departure from UW-Madison football program

Latest News

Sacramento Kings' Harrison Barnes drives by Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis during the first half...
Antetokounmpo, Holiday lead Bucks past Kings, 126-113
Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh introduces new head football coach Luke Fickell at a...
UW’s new head coach, Director of Athletics respond to Leonhard’s impending departure
#Badgers take down #13 Maryland 64-59
Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball beats Maryland
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between...
Jim Leonhard announces departure from UW-Madison football program