Wisconsin beats Penn State in 5 sets in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What a night at the UW Field House! Wisconsin advances in 5 sets to beat Penn State 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 20-25 and 15-8.

The Badger took the first two sets, but the Nittany Lions stormed back to win the next two. Wisconsin played like their NCAA lives depended on it and pulled out the win.

“I think everyone here was treated to an unbelievable epic, gritty match. We won the first two sets and blocked a lot of balls and it can test your courage. We’ve been on the other side of that too when you’re just getting blocked a lot and the heart and toughness that Penn State had to stay in it and fight and battle to get into the fifth was a real credit to both teams. There’s so much toughness and people that were just finding ways to contribute,” Badgers Head Coach Kelly Sheffield said.

Caroline Crawford led all-players with a career-high in blocks with the Badgers out-blocking Penn State 23-9.

The Badgers are 16-0 at home this season and will get to play one more match at the Field House when they face Pitt on Saturday night at 7 pm with the winner advancing to the Final Four in Omaha next wee.

