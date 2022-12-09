A world of flavor: Eat your way through Madison’s international culinary scene!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the holiday season, and it’s also the time when many of us spend more time sitting around the table — eating, that is.

If you’re looking to expand your palette of flavors, you won’t have to travel far, though. Luckily, Madison is rich with many ethnic food restaurants with origins all over the world!

Shayna Mace, Editorial Director of BRAVA Magazine, sat down with NBC15 on Tuesday to highlight a few of the city’s global tastes.

Mace broke the restaurants down into categories by region:

Eastern Asia : Umani and Tavernakaya in downtown Madison and Middleton’s K-Peppers

Southern Asia : Bandung on the East side, Hot N Spicy in Verona and Little Tibet in Madison

Central and South America: Finca Coffee in Madison

Mediterranean: Banzo in North Madison

To read more about these eateries or to read the full feature, check out the latest edition of BRAVA Magazine, in print or online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.