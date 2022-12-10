Flipping your internal switch: A glimpse into “More” the memoir

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new book tells the story of a man many Madisonians know and may recognize.

Michael Massey is a local composer, singer, songwriter, pianist, performer and producer — he’s been spotted playing at The Ivory Room and won many Madison area music awards. But Massey is also the author of a new memoir called “More: A Memoir.”

The book focuses on Massey’s recovery from alcoholism and life after substance abuse. In the memoir, he shares serious details about his struggles.

The author and musician sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to open up about what motivated him to write the memoir, and what he hopes others can take away from his story.

To read the memoir, you can find a copy of “More” by Michael Massey on Amazon.

