Gray but mild weekend ahead

Spots of drizzle/light mixing Saturday afternoon

Weekend temps in the mid/upper 30s

Next system: midweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re waking up to gray, misty conditions to start the weekend with some light fog across the southern half of the state. With temperatures a few degrees cooler up north, some icy roadways are being reported by Wisconsin DOT. Especially if you’re traveling north of Dane county this morning, you may run into some slick spots.

Clouds will hold through the day today, and as a weak wave of energy moves through we’ll likely see a few more pockets of drizzle or wintry precip form this afternoon. I don’t expect any significant impact from this, as temperatures should be warm enough to keep roads from getting slick. However, with temps back around freezing Sunday morning, we’ll have to watch for icy spots on wet surfaces once again.

We remain dry on Sunday at least, though the overcast skies continue. Any sunshine will be pretty hard to come by this week, but at least temperatures will be on the milder side in the mid and upper 30s.

We’ll be closely watching our next system which looks to arrive on Tuesday, lasting through Wednesday. This is another one where temperatures will play a key role and will really determine how large of an impact this system has. Right now, it looks like most of the precip will be falling on Wednesday, and temperatures should allow that to fall as rain with some wintry mixing.

There’s still plenty of time for the track of the system and temperatures to change, so be sure to keep that on your radar this week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.