Menomonee Falls Police search for retail theft suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances at an Ulta Beauty store.

Officials said that a black male and a black female worked together to steal $2,180 worth of fragrances. The suspects concealed the fragrances in a reusable bag and left the store without attempting to pay for them.

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances at an Ulta Beauty store. (Menomonee Falls Police Department)

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances at an Ulta Beauty store. (Menomonee Falls Police Department)

The theft occurred on Nov. 28 at the Ulta Beauty at N91W16051 Falls Pkwy, Menomonee Falls.

The case number is 22-031229. Anyone with information should contact Officer Schwechel or contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505 or at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.