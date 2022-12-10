Menomonee Falls Police search for retail theft suspects

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole thousands of...
The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances at an Ulta Beauty store.(Menomonee Falls Police Department)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances at an Ulta Beauty store.

Officials said that a black male and a black female worked together to steal $2,180 worth of fragrances. The suspects concealed the fragrances in a reusable bag and left the store without attempting to pay for them.

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole thousands of...
The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances at an Ulta Beauty store.(Menomonee Falls Police Department)
The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole thousands of...
The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances at an Ulta Beauty store.(Menomonee Falls Police Department)

The theft occurred on Nov. 28 at the Ulta Beauty at N91W16051 Falls Pkwy, Menomonee Falls.

The case number is 22-031229. Anyone with information should contact Officer Schwechel or contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505 or at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school closed after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers' State of...
Vos wants ‘significantly’ more than $3 billion in tax cuts
Snowy roads cause Madison parent to question why school wasn’t cancelled
Snowy roads cause Madison parent to question why school wasn’t canceled
Sun Prairie Santa
Santa Claus visits kids for a cause through Lion’s Club in Sun Prairie
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning this holiday season, making it its first...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train back after two-year hiatus