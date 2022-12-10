Santa Claus visits kids for a cause through Lion’s Club in Sun Prairie

The Lion's Club in Sun Prairie is organizing special visits from Santa himself
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a silent but eventful night. A warehouse in Sun Prairie is secretly a Santa workshop that has brought kids joy for three years while helping the community.

A member of the Sun Prairie’s Lion’s Club Brad Bauer says there are fifteen volunteers a night and at least 150 visits a year. He says being a part of this every December is worth it

“You know that immediately when you visit the house and you see the kid’s faces--I mean there is no mistake in that,” Bauer said.

Bauer says he helped to organize Santa visits for families in the area during the start of the pandemic. This fundraiser sends Santa and his elves around the area to deliver treat bags.

“We will get ahold of you the morning of the visit. There will be an email reminder that goes out. They’ll be an elf that calls you about 10 minutes before you’re at the house,” Bauer said.

Parents have to pay for this special visit. All proceeds go back to the community.

“One of the big ones in Sun Prairie is Sunshine Supper--the food pantry we support that. The Lion’s Eye Bank of Wisconsin and the Lion’s Camp within Rothschild,” Bauer said.

One Santa, Jim McCourt says it’s the simple things that bring happiness this time of year.

“I love Christmas and I love kids. Ho ho ho who wouldn’t love kids,” McCourt said.

On his route he brings his naughty and nice list along with a special guest, leaving smiles and sense of cheer in every home.

If you would like Santa to visit your child, he will be making rounds until Christmas Eve.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison
Conant Automotive
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage

Latest News

Snowy roads cause Madison parent to question why school wasn’t cancelled
Snowy roads cause Madison parent to question why school wasn’t canceled
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning this holiday season, making it its first...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train back after two-year hiatus
The Lion's Club in Sun Prairie is organizing special visits from Santa himself
Santa is coming to town in Sun Prairie
Three people were found dead inside a Watertown home that was engulfed in flames overnight, the...
3 found dead after Watertown house fire