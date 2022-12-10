Santa Claus visits kids for a cause through Lion’s Club in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a silent but eventful night. A warehouse in Sun Prairie is secretly a Santa workshop that has brought kids joy for three years while helping the community.

A member of the Sun Prairie’s Lion’s Club Brad Bauer says there are fifteen volunteers a night and at least 150 visits a year. He says being a part of this every December is worth it

“You know that immediately when you visit the house and you see the kid’s faces--I mean there is no mistake in that,” Bauer said.

Bauer says he helped to organize Santa visits for families in the area during the start of the pandemic. This fundraiser sends Santa and his elves around the area to deliver treat bags.

“We will get ahold of you the morning of the visit. There will be an email reminder that goes out. They’ll be an elf that calls you about 10 minutes before you’re at the house,” Bauer said.

Parents have to pay for this special visit. All proceeds go back to the community.

“One of the big ones in Sun Prairie is Sunshine Supper--the food pantry we support that. The Lion’s Eye Bank of Wisconsin and the Lion’s Camp within Rothschild,” Bauer said.

One Santa, Jim McCourt says it’s the simple things that bring happiness this time of year.

“I love Christmas and I love kids. Ho ho ho who wouldn’t love kids,” McCourt said.

On his route he brings his naughty and nice list along with a special guest, leaving smiles and sense of cheer in every home.

If you would like Santa to visit your child, he will be making rounds until Christmas Eve.

