Santa helpers wanted from USPS for Operation Santa program

Letters to Santa are now being accepted and must be postmarked no later than Dec. 12.
Letters to Santa are now being accepted and must be postmarked no later than Dec. 12. The last day to adopt a letter is Dec. 19. To get started head to uspsoperationsanta.com.(wmtv)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Postal Service is looking for a lending hand in the gift department, for its long-standing program, Operation Santa.

For those open to adopting letters, you may head to the USPS website, found here to begin fulfilling holiday wishes of children who have written to Mr. Claus.

The agency says the program relies on random acts of kindness and the generosity of perfect strangers. For 110 years, the program has provided some extra magic to those in need during the holiday season.

As of Dec. 1 206 letters in Wisconsin have been posted to the USPS Operation Santa website. The number of letters adopted has not yet been released, that is according to Bryan Reeves, lead customer relations coordinator, USPS Wisconsin District.

In 2021 24,971 letters were adopted in USPS Operation Santa. Of those, 385 were for Wisconsin residents.

“We look forward to that every year and anything that we can do to make somebody’s life a little bit better is always a good thing,” said Craig Hanson, USPS acting Madison Postmaster.

USPS Operation Santa redacts the city or ZIP code of the letter writer and adopter to help protect the privacy of both parties.

Verified adopters can go online and read through the posted letters and choose one or more to fulfill.

Letters will be available for adoption through Dec. 19. Letter adopters are responsible for all postage costs to ship the gift packages.

