Snowy roads cause Madison parent to question why school wasn’t canceled

MMSD explained how it decided to delay or cancel school.
A Madison mother wondered why Madison Metropolitan School District didn’t cancel school after her child endured a tumultuous bus ride during the heavy snowfall
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison mother wondered why Madison Metropolitan School District didn’t cancel school after saying her child endured a tumultuous bus ride during the heavy snowfall on Friday.

Spring Harbor Middle School parent Jennifer Talbot said Friday’s weather conditions caused her son’s bus to be 40 minutes late to the start of school. Talbot said her 12-year-old texted during the morning commute and claimed the bus driver ran over mailboxes, trees and eventually got stuck.

”I quickly realized this is not a good situation,” she said. ”He’s on the bus. I can’t help him. He’s scared and he’s crying. Right? He’s not happy about any of this.”

Talbot said no one was hurt and another bus picked up the stuck students and took them to school.

She wondered why the district didn’t cancel in-person classes and hold it virtually on Friday.

”A lot of these kids are pros at that at this point,” she said. “So, I think that’s something they have the ability to do, so I don’t understand why that’s something they couldn’t do today.”

MMSD sent the following statement:

“We certainly appreciate the question, as the safety of our scholars, staff and families is a top priority. We also acknowledge how delaying or closing school is a decision which impacts our community in many different ways, therefore, these decisions are not taken lightly. MMSD works to ensure we are making the best and most informed decision possible with the data and information that is available.

How we make the decision to close or delay:

MMSD closely monitors local weather forecasts, and consults with meteorologists from the National Weather Service and local news outlets up to 72 hours prior to and through a weather event.

MMSD consults with City of Madison transportation officials, law enforcement and school transportation providers to monitor weather conditions, the rate of snow accumulation, rate of snow removal and current road conditions.

MMSD consults and shares information with other neighboring school districts and municipalities.

Although we may not decide to delay or cancel programming at the start of a school day, the district will continue to monitor weather and road conditions for the possibility of afternoon or evening events or program cancellations or delays.”

