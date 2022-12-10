UW volleyball to face Pitt in quarterfinals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin women’s volleyball team will play the Pitt Panthers in a matchup of No. 1 and No. 2 seeds at the Wisconsin Field House Saturday evening at 7 p.m.

UW entered the tournament as a one-seed and powered its way through Quinnipiac and TCU. The Badgers encountered a tough Penn State team that they defeated in five sets.

Wisconsin has won its last 21 matches and is led by outside-hitter Sarah Franklin and right-side hitter Devyn Robinson.

The winner of this match will take on the winner of Louisville and Oregon. The Louisville Cardinals have just two losses on the season and boast an 11-game win streak. Their only losses have come against Ohio State and Pitt.

The Oregon Ducks entered the NCAA Tournament with an at-large berth, after finishing second in the PAC-12. They went on a three-match skid in mid-October but have not lost since.

Their 16-game win streak is the second-longest active in the PAC-12 behind the Stanford Cardinals who are riding 21 consecutive wins.

This will be the first meeting since 2008 for Wisconsin and Pitt.

