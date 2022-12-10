UW’s Nick Herbig entering NFL draft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin junior linebacker Nick Herbig has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

In a tweet on Saturday, Herbig thanked Paul Chryst, Jim Leonhard and Bobby April, saying quote, “You helped turn me into a man on and off the field.”

He joins Keeanu Benton and Jay Shaw as Badgers who have declared for the 2023 NFL draft.

Herbig was an AP All-Big Ten first team selection, racking up 47 total tackles, 15.5 for a loss of 98 yards during the 2022 season.

Herbig was second in the country in sacks, averaging one per game and finished the season with 11 total.

Herbig was a four-start recruit out of Saint Louis School in Kauai, Hawaii and played in 11 out of Wisconsin’s 12 games this season.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.