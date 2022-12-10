Wisconsin DNR urges residents to practice ice safety this winter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging residents to practice ice safety on waterbodies this winter season.

Early-season ice on Wisconsin waterbodies is thin and weak, the DNR says. Although there have been several recent breakthrough rescues, none of them were fatal.

Anyone planning on accessing ice-covered waterbodies should check ice conditions by contacting local fishing clubs, bait shops or outfitters. The DNR does not monitor ice conditions.

Ice conditions vary depending on the type and size of a waterbody. Lakes that have currents or are spring fed are associated with thinner ice conditions. The DNR warns residents to be aware of ice heaves and pressure ridges, which can happen on Lake Winnebago and the Bay of Green Bay.

Those using the Bay of Green Bay this winter should also be aware of flowing icebergs that occur when shipping channels are active.

The DNR reminds residents of the following ice safety tips to keep in mind:

Have a charged cellphone accessible, and let people know where you are and when you will return.

Wear a life jacket or a float coat to stay afloat and maintain body heat.

Attach ice creepers to your boots to avoid slipping.

Use a spud bar to check ice conditions when walking to new areas.

Carry a few spikes and a light rope to pull yourself or others our of the ice.

If you fall, remain calm and call for help. Rescuers should use a rope to avoid falling through.

Avoid using the ice at night and in unfamiliar areas.

