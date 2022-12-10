Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 passes away after 8 years of duty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol announced Friday the unexpected death of one of their own, a 9-year-old K-9.

According to officials, Roni joined the State Patrol in 2014 and was assigned to the Special Operations Section out of the Northwest Region- Eau Claire Post.

State Patrol said Roni “played a key public safety role” and worked to seize contraband during his career.

“We salute K-9 Roni for his dedicated service to the state of Wisconsin. He will be deeply missed by his family and the communities he served,” Wisconsin State Patrol said in a Facebook post.

Roni passed away on Thursday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.