BBB: Average losses in puppy scams rise, cases fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A study from the Better Business Bureau reported that puppy scams are still consistently profitable for scammers.

The study showed that the multi-tiered setup allows scammers to go back to a consumer several times to ask for money. So far in 2022 pet scams in North America are on the decline, but consumer losses are expected to exceed $2 million.

The BBB said pet scams historically make up about a quarter of all online shopping frauds reported to BBB and are on track to be about 18% this year.

The BBB is encouraging consumers to be on high alert for scams when purchasing a pet. Consumers say it is easy to be swept up in the fake websites, promises of cute puppies and emotions of the moment when buying a pet. They say it’s easy to push forward and pay more money despite reservations.

BBB Scam Tracker reports show that those who tried to purchase pets without seeing them in person, use payment apps and accept extra charges are at an increased risk of being scammed. The reports also show that Yorkies, Dachshunds and French Bulldogs make up almost 30% of puppy scams.

The BBB recommends the following tips for researching puppy sellers:

See pets in-person before handing over any money.

Try to set up a video call to view the animal.

Do a reverse image search on photos attached to ads.

Research the breed you are looking at to find out the average market price.

Go to a local animal shelter for pets to meet in person before adopting.

If you are the victim of a puppy scam, report a fraud online to the BBB Scam Tracker.

