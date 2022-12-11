Beef Council: Make beef the center of your holiday celebrations!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving has come and gone, but there is still plenty of merriment to be had in the kitchen this December. Angie Horkan with Wisconsin Beef Council lets us in on simple, yet elegant ways to make beef the center of your holiday celebration this year. The centerpiece? A ribeye roast!
BEEF RIB ROAST (with chocolate-port sauce)
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Ribeye Roast Bone-In (2 to 4 ribs), small end, chine (back) bone removed (6 to 8 pounds)
- Salt
- Chopped fresh parsley (optional)
- Goat cheese Mashed Potatoes (recipe follows)
SEASONING:
- 3 tablespoons freshly grated orange peel
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh thyme
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
- 1 tablespoon coarse grind black pepper
CHOCOLATE-PORT SAUCE:
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 3/4 cup finely chopped shallots
- 1-1/2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme
- 1-1/4 cups port wine
- 1 can (14 to 14-1/2 ounces) beef broth
- 3/4 cup whipping cream
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 3/4 ounce bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
- Salt and ground black pepper
COOKING:
- Heat oven to 350°F. Combine seasoning ingredients; press evenly onto all surfaces of beef roast.
- Place roast, fat side up, in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef, not resting in fat or touching bone. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 350°F oven 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 hours for medium rare; 2-1/2 to 3 hours for medium doneness.
- Meanwhile prepare Chocolate-Port Sauce. Melt butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add shallots and thyme; cook and stir 4 to 6 minutes or until shallots are lightly browned. Add port; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until reduced by one half, stirring occasionally. Add broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook 15 to 17 minutes or until reduced by one half, stirring occasionally. Stir in cream and soy sauce; cook 3 to 5 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Add chocolate; stir until melted. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Keep warm. Cook’s Tip: Sauce may be prepared up to 1 day ahead. Cover and refrigerate. Reheat gently before serving. Do not boil.
- About 45 minutes before serving, prepare Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes.
- Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 145°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°-15°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.) Cook’s Tip: To prevent seasoning on roast from overbrowning, tent loosely with aluminum foil after roasting for 1 hour.
- Carve roast into slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with sauce and mashed potatoes. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
STEAK CROSTINI (with horseradish whip)
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Strip Steak, Boneless
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1-1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 12 slices French bread, cut 1 inch thick
- 12 arugula leaves
HORSERADISH WHIP:
- 2 teaspoon horseradish
- 3/4 cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
- 3 tablespoon chives
COOKING:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Season steak evenly on both sides with salt and pepper. Add olive oil and place steak in skillet; cook strip steak 12 to 15 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steak and set aside to rest. Cook’s Tip: Use leftover strip roast instead of steaks. Slice roast into 1/4 pieces. Reheat in a covered medium skillet over low heat about 4 to 6 minutes.
- Place sliced bread in single layer on baking sheet. Bake in 350°F oven for about 10 minutes or until lightly toasted but not brown. Set aside.
HORSERADISH WHIP
- Combine horseradish and heavy cream in a medium size mixing bowl. Mix over medium speed for about 5 minutes or until you form whip cream. Once formed remove bowl from mixer and fold in fresh chives and parmesan cheese.
ASSEMBLY
- Spread 2 teaspoon horseradish whip onto each bread piece. Slice steak in 12 equal size pieces; top with steak and fresh arugula.
HERB-CRUSTED SIRLOIN TIP ROAST (with creamy horseradish-chive sauce)
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Sirloin Tip Roast Boneless (2 to 2-1/2 pounds)
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, crushed
- 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper
SAUCE:
- 1 cup dairy sour cream
- 1/2 cup prepared horseradish
- 2 tablespoons milk
- 1 tablespoon snipped fresh chives
- 1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper
COOKING:
- Preheat oven to 325°F. Combine parsley, thyme, oil, garlic and black pepper; press evenly onto all surfaces of beef Roast.
- Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 325°F oven 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours for medium rare doneness.
- Meanwhile combine sauce ingredients in small bowl; cover and refrigerate.
- Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare. (Do not overcook.) Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 10 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare.) Carve roast into thin slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with sauce.
