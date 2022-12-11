Beloit Police asking for help in identifying grocery store thief

Beloit thief suspect
Beloit thief suspect(Beloit Police Department)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a theft suspect Sunday.

In a Facebook Post, Beloit officials said the man has been stealing from local grocery stores.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the man or the thefts contact 757-2244, P3 tips or online at www.beloitwi.gov with the case number BE2251051.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school closed after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison

Latest News

Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. to gift 400+ members this holiday season, short 100 gifts
A bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin.
Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin
Diane Deering gives her son, Joe, a big hug as they volunteer at the Beyond Blessed food pantry...
Mother/Son duo are “Beyond Blessed” working as volunteers in Baraboo
Santa helpers wanted from USPS for Operation Santa program
Operation Santa program underway on behalf of the north pole