Beloit Police asking for help in identifying grocery store thief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a theft suspect Sunday.

In a Facebook Post, Beloit officials said the man has been stealing from local grocery stores.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the man or the thefts contact 757-2244, P3 tips or online at www.beloitwi.gov with the case number BE2251051.

