Christopher Miller’s family searches for the missing Madison man on foot

The family of Christopher Miller says not knowing where he is is the hardest part.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of missing Madison man Christopher Miller canvased Janesville and Beloit while looking for the 27-year-old father, son and brother who went missing three weeks ago.

Miller’s mother Tammy James and brother Rushawn James said the toughest part is not knowing where Miller is located.

“As the days go by and by, you start to really get worried,” Tammy said. ”To go to bed is really hard for us. Just to go to sleep, I’m always wondering where are you? What could’ve happened?”

Miller is described as a jokester, loving father and caring brother.

“Our mother taught us love and compassion so we always say we love each other. We always hug each other and things of that nature. He’s definitely a great person,” Rushawn said.

More than 20 days after he was last seen, Christopher Miller is still missing.

He said this was not how the family planned to spend the holidays.

“This is what he looks forward to, the holidays, spending time with his family, his kids and us. It’s just been crazy,” Rushawn said.

Tammy simply hopes her son can come home, but she’ll search for him forever.

”I just want him to know if he is out there, come home,” she said. “Let somebody know that you’re okay.”

The family started a Facebook group called Find Christopher Miller and asked anyone with information to join the group.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Miller was last seen on Nov. 19 when he ran away from Wisconsin State Troopers who tried to pull him over for speeding and hitting a light pole near I-90 and Avalon Rd in Janesville.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school closed after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison

Latest News

Five Nightclub active shooter training
Five Nightclub hosts active shooter training after Colorado Springs shooting
We learned it was a community request after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs.
Five Nightclub holds active shooter training
Search continues for Madison man last seen three weeks ago
Search continues for Madison man last seen three weeks ago
The Watertown Winter Market will donate proceeds from its raffle to help the family of the...
Watertown community coming together after deadly fire