Christopher Miller’s family searches for the missing Madison man on foot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of missing Madison man Christopher Miller canvased Janesville and Beloit while looking for the 27-year-old father, son and brother who went missing three weeks ago.

Miller’s mother Tammy James and brother Rushawn James said the toughest part is not knowing where Miller is located.

“As the days go by and by, you start to really get worried,” Tammy said. ”To go to bed is really hard for us. Just to go to sleep, I’m always wondering where are you? What could’ve happened?”

Miller is described as a jokester, loving father and caring brother.

“Our mother taught us love and compassion so we always say we love each other. We always hug each other and things of that nature. He’s definitely a great person,” Rushawn said.

More than 20 days after he was last seen, Christopher Miller is still missing.

He said this was not how the family planned to spend the holidays.

“This is what he looks forward to, the holidays, spending time with his family, his kids and us. It’s just been crazy,” Rushawn said.

Tammy simply hopes her son can come home, but she’ll search for him forever.

”I just want him to know if he is out there, come home,” she said. “Let somebody know that you’re okay.”

The family started a Facebook group called Find Christopher Miller and asked anyone with information to join the group.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Miller was last seen on Nov. 19 when he ran away from Wisconsin State Troopers who tried to pull him over for speeding and hitting a light pole near I-90 and Avalon Rd in Janesville.

