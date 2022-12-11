Five Nightclub hosts active shooter training after Colorado Springs shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An active shooter training was held at the community’s request after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs at Club Q.

The training at Five Nightclub involved its staff members and people in the area. Madison Police Department Detective Matthew Magolan went through scenarios and physical demonstrations.

Owner Dave Eick says he wants to be safe, especially after a scary moment he went through 12 years ago. At his nightclub he says someone brought in what looked like a handgun.

His main goal is to create a safe space for not only his employees but the larger LGBTQIA community. Eick said he wants to give tangible tools to make it a safe space.

“Our club is tied to Club Q in an odd way so it home a little more for us. Two of our current performers are from Colorado Springs. And were both Miss Gay Colorado Springs,” Eick said. “They had just moved here a year and a half ago. So, they knew one of the bartenders at Club Q that was not around anymore unfortunately.”

Magolan went through scenarios that could happen at any point. He said bullets cannot be stopped but it is important to have a plan.

“Cover which will stop bullets and concealment which will hide you from view so the guy cannot target you but will not stop the bullet. Trees are a good one because it will stop a bullet--big stone statue balustrades,” Magolan said.

Eick said this training is a closer look at reality and how to stay safe in unprecedented times.

“Our family, which is what this is. We want to give them the tools. And this is just one of the ways we can give them the tools. When we have events here, in the beginning of every event we always talk about all of our exits. Where to go which we have never done before,” Eick said.

The club hopes to host more training events in the future.

