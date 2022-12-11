HOT POCKETS® made shorts with actual hot pockets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s nothing worse than biting into a cold hot pocket, especially when the wind chill is below zero, as is often the case during Midwest winters.

Luckily, HOT POCKETS devised a solution that would also allow an option to those who like to wear shorts through the coldest months of the year.

HOT POCKETS created a shorts and sweatshirt set with the shorts featuring an actual hot pocket, which they made by insulating the pocket. HOT POCKETS said they created the shorts to keep your HOT POCKETS sandwiches toasty and warm while also allowing those who thrive in shorts throughout the winter to stay cool.

“Wearing shorts in winter is a bold choice,” Bryan Waddell, HOT POCKETS Brand Marketing Manager said. “With our insulated shorts, HOT POCKETS found an unexpected way to bring the heat to this chilly fashion trend.”

The shorts and hoodie are decorated with fire cartoons to add flare to the design.

Those interested in finding the shorts and hoodies can shop at PKTS.gg beginning on Monday, and the designs will be available in sizes small through extra large.

The items are available at no cost while supplies last, according to HOT POCKETS and will include a coupon for a free HOT POCKETS sandwich.

