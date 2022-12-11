Madison-area artists and businesses featured at Eastside Holiday Market

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There was something for everyone at the Eastside Holiday Market held in Madison this weekend.

The annual market was hosted by nonprofit ‘Communication’ at Garver Feed Mill and showcased artists, businesses and performers from around Wisconsin.

Organizer Sara Meredith said many of the featured vendors are people of color.

“As part of our mission, we are making sure that we have that space for people who are less represented in markets in the area,” Meredith said.

She said what surprises many people about their holiday event... masks are required.

“Immunocompromised folks and people who cannot get vaccinated really need to be able to come to events like this, so, we’re doing this for them. A lot of our vendors are immunocompromised, so they’re able to be here with the expectation that people are masked.”

Meredith said it is their mission at Communication to provide a safe space for everyone to be creative.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school closed after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison

Latest News

HOT POCKETs shorts
HOT POCKETS® made shorts with actual hot pockets
Beloit thief suspect
Beloit Police asking for help in identifying grocery store thief
Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. to gift 400+ members this holiday season, short 100 gifts
A bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin.
Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin