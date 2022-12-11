Madison-area artists and businesses featured at Eastside Holiday Market

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There was something for everyone at the Eastside Holiday Market held in Madison this weekend.

The annual market was hosted by nonprofit ‘Communication’ at Garver Feed Mill and showcased artists, businesses and performers from around Wisconsin.

Organizer Sara Meredith said many of the featured vendors are people of color.

“As part of our mission, we are making sure that we have that space for people who are less represented in markets in the area,” Meredith said.

She said what surprises many people about their holiday event... masks are required.

“Immunocompromised folks and people who cannot get vaccinated really need to be able to come to events like this, so, we’re doing this for them. A lot of our vendors are immunocompromised, so they’re able to be here with the expectation that people are masked.”

Meredith said it is their mission at Communication to provide a safe space for everyone to be creative.

