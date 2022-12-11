Make your own sunshine this week

Gray but mild Sunday & Monday

Next system starts moving in on Tuesday

Cooler temperatures to end the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The main difference between today and yesterday is that it will be less damp. Less moisture in the air also means that it won’t be incredibly foggy like it was yesterday! There are still some patches of fog this morning, but they will continue to clear through the day today.

Skies will remain overcast today and through the rest of the week, but at least temperatures won’t be too cold. Highs will be in the mid-30s both Sunday and Monday, with light variable winds.

We’re closely watching our next system, and some of the pieces of the forecast picture are starting to come together. Low pressure will be moving out of Colorado, carrying a lot of moisture into the Midwest. This will be a very slow-moving system, we’ll see impacts from it for at least 3 days. Temperatures will also be playing a key role in what type of precip we see and when.

Locally, it looks like rain will begin to move in during the second half of Tuesday, continuing through most of Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 40s, but as this system slowly slides to our east on Thursday we’ll see some cooler air start to move in. I would expect to see a transition from rain to snow on Thursday, with the chance for some snow showers to linger into Friday.

When we see that switch from rain to snow will really determine how large of an impact this system will have on southern Wisconsin, so stay tuned to the forecast as we continue to iron out the details.

