Mother/Son duo are “Beyond Blessed” working as volunteers in Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together.

“I started helping and I get to see all my friends here and it’s wonderful,” said Diane Deering.

Deering volunteers every Wednesday afternoon at the Beyond Blessed Food Pantry in Baraboo. Deering remains humble about her selfless service to her neighbors.

“It provides a way to serve the community,” she said. “It’s just a very small thing that I’m doing,”

A couple of years ago, Deering decided she would bring her son to the pantry to volunteer as well.

“Well, I just figured why not, you know? We always need another hand,” she said.

Since that day, her son Joe has been hooked. He’s 14-years-old and tags along with his mom every Wednesday.

“Parents are often looked at as, you know, they do different things than what kids do. But here we are all part of the same thing, we are all uniting for the same thing, it’s like a team,” said Joe Deering. “You may have different assignments but you’re all working for that same goal,”

Every Wednesday, hundreds of people line up for a drive-thru style food pick-up at the food pantry.

“We have been averaging over 400 households a week,” said Shannon Howley, executive director of Beyond Blessed. “If we didn’t have the amount of volunteers we have, we couldn’t serve the numbers that we serve on a regular basis so every volunteer is needed and appreciated,”

Beyond Blessed started in August of 2018. They serve people in Baraboo, Lake Delton, Wisconsin Dells, and the surrounding area. Howley says distributing the food is a massive team effort, but Diane and Joe are perfect examples of what her team exemplifies.

“I think they are amazing. I think I have the best crew in the entire world,” she said.

For the people they serve, this volunteer work means everything.

“It means a lot when you are on a fixed income like Social Security and you don’t get much, you know, it means a lot,” said Jenny Vollbrecht.

“It’s like 50,000 people we helped last year, so it’s a ton of people and yes it makes you very much appreciate what you have,” said Diane Deering. “It’s a wonderful blessing that we are here, but the fact that so many people are in need really opens your eyes,”

Diane says she loves seeing young people, like Joe, get involved in helping their community.

“It’s a wonderful way for them to understand the importance of thinking beyond yourself and thinking about people around you and how you can help and bless,” said Diane Deering.

“It’s fun,” said Joe Deering. “A couple of my friends come here too,”

Giving back isn’t just a holiday tradition for the Deerings, it’s a way of life.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be able to share with him,” said Diane.

To find out how you can volunteer with Beyond Blessed, visit their website here.

