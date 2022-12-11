Traffic delays on I-90/94 in Juneau Co. after sweet potato semi catches fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A semi-carrying sweet potatoes caught fire on Sunday morning, causing traffic delays on the interstate in Juneau county.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m.

All westbound lanes are blocked on I-90/94.

The deforest state patrol says traffic is being rerouted at the Camp Douglas exit.

They say to take 12 / 16 to Oakdale in order to get back on the interstate.

The roads will remain closed until further notice.

There are no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.

