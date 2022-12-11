Watertown community coming together after deadly fire

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than 36 hours after three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown, the community had already started rallying together to show their support for the victims.

At this point, neither the city’s police department nor fire department have released the names or ages of the three individuals who died. Fire Chief Travis Teesch said Saturday he expects to release more information this coming Monday.

The Watertown Fire Department reported on Friday that firefighters responded around 12:30 that morning to the 100 block of Western Ave. where they were told that three people who lived there were trapped inside the house.

Fire crews attempted to brave the intense heat, smoke, and flames to reach the trapped occupants but were driven back by the blaze. After firefighters extinguished the house, they located the victims’ bodies.

By the following morning, members of the Watertown community were taking their first steps to help the victims’ family. One friend of the family, Gina Kaufmann, recounted having known the family for twenty years and watching the victims grow up. While officials have not released their ages, multiple sources have told NBC15 News the people who died were children.

Kaufmann says the aftermath of the tragedy has not been easy for the family or their loved ones.

“It’s just been an emotional wreck. To see someone that you care about just go through what they are going through,” she said. “It’s just not right.”

The Watertown Winter Market will donate proceeds from its raffle to help the family of the victims of a deadly Friday morning fire.

Through this tough time, she believes the family feels supported.

On Saturday morning, members of the community had the victims in their thoughts during the Watertown Winter Market. The market happens twice a month and each time organizers host a raffle to support a local cause or organization. This month, they wanted to support the victims’ family.

Kaufmann explained how soon after the tragedy she reached out to the coordinator of the market, Kassi Oxford, to see what they could do to help the family. While the deaths have been devastating for the victims’ loved ones, Kaufmann says they know they have a lot of support.

“We’re just going to continue rallying for the family and be there for them. That’s all we can do.”

