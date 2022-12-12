1 shot in Madison attempted homicide, MPD reports

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. officers are searching for the suspect accused of shooting a man Sunday evening at an apartment complex on the city’s north side.

According to the MPD report, officers found the 26-year-old victim in a hallway Friday evening after being called to the 2500 block of Calypso Road. Officers performed life-saving aid to the man, who was then rushed to a local hospital, the statement continued.

Investigators indicated the shooter and the man knew each other prior to the incident and had been involved in an argument at the time.

MPD has not taken anyone into custody for the shooting, and its investigation remains ongoing.

