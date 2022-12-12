Badgers No. 22 in latest AP Poll

Wisconsin had not previously been ranked this season.
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) reacts after a basket during the second half of an NCAA...
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) reacts after a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Wisconsin won 78-75 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After back-to-back Big Ten wins, the Wisconsin men’s basketball team is ranked No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers had not previously been ranked this season, and have won three-straight games against Marquette, Maryland and Iowa.

This was the third consecutive week that the Badgers earned votes from AP voters. In week four the Badgers had six votes and then tallied 16 in the following week but were still unranked.

Wisconsin is one of six Big Ten teams to crack the top 25, with Purdue taking the top spot in the week’s poll.

Up next Wisconsin hosts Lehigh on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

