Badgers outlast Iowa in OT 78-75

Wisconsin gets their first win at Iowa since 2018.
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots over Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) during the first...
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots over Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, IA. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 in Big Ten play with a 78-75 overtime win in Iowa City on Sunday.

It was another game that went down to the wire for the Badgers, after trailing in the second half, Badgers go on a 9-0 run to take the lead down the stretch.

UW would have a three-point lead with 15 seconds remaining in the game and a Patrick McCaffery three-point bucket would tie it up at 60 to force overtime.

In overtime the Badgers would have back-to-back steals from Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl with less than 30 seconds to go to keep UW’s narrow 76-73 lead. With three seconds left, Connor Essegian would finish off the Hawkeyes with a two-handed dunk and the Badgers hang on to get the overtime victory 78-75.

Wisconsin’s last seven games have all been decided by five or less points. Badgers improve to 8-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

Up next the Badgers will host Lehigh on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

