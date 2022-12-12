Badgers outlast Iowa in OT 78-75

IOWA CITY, IA. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 in Big Ten play with a 78-75 overtime win in Iowa City on Sunday.

Had ‘em right where we wanted ‘em 😉 pic.twitter.com/S8prnjXeHZ — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 12, 2022

It was another game that went down to the wire for the Badgers, after trailing in the second half, Badgers go on a 9-0 run to take the lead down the stretch.

UW would have a three-point lead with 15 seconds remaining in the game and a Patrick McCaffery three-point bucket would tie it up at 60 to force overtime.

In overtime the Badgers would have back-to-back steals from Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl with less than 30 seconds to go to keep UW’s narrow 76-73 lead. With three seconds left, Connor Essegian would finish off the Hawkeyes with a two-handed dunk and the Badgers hang on to get the overtime victory 78-75.

Wisconsin’s last seven games have all been decided by five or less points. Badgers improve to 8-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

Up next the Badgers will host Lehigh on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

