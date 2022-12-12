Beloit Police search for missing 85-year-old woman

Beloit Police Department are searching for Helyn A. Everson, 85.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit police department is searching for a missing 85-year-old woman Monday.

A Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for Helyn A. Everson, who was last heard from around 12:45 p.m. Monday. She was supposed to pick up her daughter in South Beloit, Illinois, and officials said she never arrived.

She was last seen on East Grand Avenue in Beloit.

According to the alert, Everson was described as being 5′5″ and weighing 125 pounds. She has green eyes and a partially gray pixie cut. The alert also said she has a skin graph on her left upper arm.

Everson drives a silver 2013 Toyota Corolla with Wisconsin license plate number 548FYS.

Anyone who sees her should call dispatchers at 608-757-2244.

