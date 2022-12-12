Brewers acquire William Contreras in three-team trade

Milwaukee also acquired two pitchers; outfielder Esteury Ruiz sent to Oakland
Atlanta Braves' William Contreras gets a base hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game...
Atlanta Braves' William Contreras gets a base hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired catcher William Contreras (ATL), right-handed pitcher Joel Payamps (OAK) and right-handed pitcher Justin Yeager (ATL) in a three-team trade with the Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics.

As part of the deal the Brewers sent outfielder Esteury Ruiz to Oakland. In addition, catcher Sean Murphy was sent from Oakland to Atlanta and catcher Manny Piña, left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller, right-handed pitcher Freddy Tarnok and right-handed pitcher Royber Salinas were sent from Atlanta to Oakland.

“We are excited to welcome one of the top young catchers in baseball to the Brewers,” Brewers Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold said. “William adds a power bat to our lineup, was an All-Star last season, and we believe he will only improve going forward. We are also excited to add Joel to our bullpen and a young quality arm in Justin to our farm system.”

During the 2022 season with the Braves, Contreras batted .278 with 20 HR and 45 RBI in 97 games. He made 89 starts including a start in the All-Star Game as the designated hitter for the National League.

Contreras was originally signed by Atlanta as a non-drafted free agent on Feb. 1, 2015. He made his Major League debut with the Braves in 2020.

