James Taylor and Sheryl Crow to play at 2023 Summerfest

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - James Taylor and his all-star band with special guest Sheryl Crow are set to perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during the upcoming Summerfest.

Taylor has sold over 100 million albums, won several Grammy awards and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll as well as Songwriters Halls of Fame. Crow is a nine-time Grammy Award winner who sold 35 million copies of her first nine studio albums.

Taylor and Crow will play at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com or in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Summerfest also announced that Marcus King was added to this summer’s lineup to support the Zac Brown Band.

2023 Summerfest will take place from June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8.

