Laila Edwards named WCHA Rookie of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a four-point weekend that led the No. 2 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to their second-straight sweep, Laila Edwards was named WCHA Rookie of the Week.

Another week, another @WCHA_WHockey Rookie of the Week honor for the #Badgers! @laila_edwards21 is the fifth Badger to win rookie of the week this season! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/mMjSqGbI5J — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) December 12, 2022

Edwards had a goal and a career-high three assists in Wisconsin’s two-game sweep over Minnesota State this past weekend. One of those assists led to the game-winning goal on Friday which led the Badgers to a 5-2 win against the Mavericks.

The Badgers extend their unbeaten run to seven games headed into the holiday break.

Wisconsin returns to action on December 31 to begin their series against Quinnipiac starting at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

