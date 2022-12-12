Laila Edwards named WCHA Rookie of the Week

Edwards is the fifth Badger freshman to earn the honor this season.
Wisconsin welcomes fans to the Kohl Center for the first time in 595 days.
Wisconsin welcomes fans to the Kohl Center for the first time in 595 days.(Colton Molesky)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a four-point weekend that led the No. 2 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to their second-straight sweep, Laila Edwards was named WCHA Rookie of the Week.

Edwards had a goal and a career-high three assists in Wisconsin’s two-game sweep over Minnesota State this past weekend. One of those assists led to the game-winning goal on Friday which led the Badgers to a 5-2 win against the Mavericks.

The Badgers extend their unbeaten run to seven games headed into the holiday break.

Wisconsin returns to action on December 31 to begin their series against Quinnipiac starting at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

