Major Storm to Impact the Region

A Quiet, But Cloudy Day Today

Rain Develops Later Tuesday

Rain Likely Through Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today’s weather will be similar to what we had during the weekend: overcast skies, temperatures starting around freezing in the morning and warming to the mid-30s by the afternoon. No precipitation is anticipated though.

We’re closely watching our next system, and some of the pieces of the forecast picture are starting to come together. Low pressure will be moving out of Colorado, carrying a lot of moisture into the Midwest. This will be a very slow-moving system, we’ll see impacts from it for at least 3 days. Temperatures will also play a key role in the type of precipitation we see and when.

Locally, it looks like rain will begin to move in during the second half of Tuesday as a few sprinkles and light showers. The intensity level of the rain will increase through Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Wind will also be on the increase and will become quite gusty by tomorrow through Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 40s, but as this system slowly slides to our east on Thursday we’ll see some cooler air start to move in. I would expect to see a transition from rain to snow on Thursday, with the chance for some snow showers to linger into Friday.

When we see that switch from rain to snow will really determine how large of an impact this system will have on southern Wisconsin, so stay tuned to the forecast as we continue to iron out the details.

A quick hitting disturbance will move through Saturday with potentially some drizzle in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s. That should exit with a break in the wet weather Sunday and Monday. Temperatures remain similar with highs into the middle and upper 30s and lows into the middle and upper 20s.

A more impactful system is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. The track, timing, and temperatures will decide just what we see with that system.

